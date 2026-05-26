SETAF-AF NCOs conduct physical readiness training

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) performs mountain climbers during physical readiness training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, May 29, 2026. The training consisted of various workouts involving kettlebells and medicine balls. The primary focus of the training session was to build camaraderie and cohesiveness within SETAF-AF. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)