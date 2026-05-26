Drone view of damaged vessels at Smiling Cove

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Drone view of Marina Place and Basin Place in Saipan post Typhoon Sinlaku on May 28, 2026. A federal and local interagency team will begin removing and processing vessels damaged by Super Typhoon Sinlaku from Smiling Cove Marina beginning Monday, June 1. The operation is expected to last 30 days and will restore safe, full access to the waterway for residents and mariners. Residents are asked to stay away from the work area and follow all safety signs and instructions. (Photo by Nathan Johnson, Micronesian Environmental Services)