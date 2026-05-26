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    Drone view of damaged vessels at Smiling Cove [Image 2 of 3]

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    Drone view of damaged vessels at Smiling Cove

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Drone view of Marina Place and Basin Place in Saipan post Typhoon Sinlaku on May 28, 2026. A federal and local interagency team will begin removing and processing vessels damaged by Super Typhoon Sinlaku from Smiling Cove Marina beginning Monday, June 1. The operation is expected to last 30 days and will restore safe, full access to the waterway for residents and mariners. Residents are asked to stay away from the work area and follow all safety signs and instructions. (Photo by Nathan Johnson, Micronesian Environmental Services)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9713990
    VIRIN: 260528-G-G0020-8193
    Resolution: 1618x1208
    Size: 804.68 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    GALLERY

    Google Street View of Marina Lane, Saipan
    Drone view of damaged vessels at Smiling Cove
    Drone view of Marina Lane and Basin Place

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Federal, local partners begin 30-day vessel removal operation at Smiling Cove Marina to restore safe waterway access

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    TAGS

    CNMI
    port recovery
    Sinlaku

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