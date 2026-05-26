Drone view of Marina Lane and Basin Place

Drone view of Marina Place and Basin Place in Saipan post Typhoon Sinlaku on May 28, 2026. A federal and local interagency team will begin removing and processing vessels damaged by Super Typhoon Sinlaku from Smiling Cove Marina beginning Monday, June 1. The operation is expected to last 30 days and will restore safe, full access to the waterway for residents and mariners. Residents are asked to stay away from the work area and follow all safety signs and instructions. (Photo by Nathan Johnson, Micronesian Environmental Services)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 05:43
|Photo ID:
|9713991
|VIRIN:
|260528-G-G0020-8649
|Resolution:
|1626x1214
|Size:
|676.31 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
Federal, local partners begin 30-day vessel removal operation at Smiling Cove Marina to restore safe waterway access
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