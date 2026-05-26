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    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach [Image 6 of 8]

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    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, grapple during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program physical training session on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance combat readiness and foster physical endurance within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 03:27
    Photo ID: 9713941
    VIRIN: 260528-M-PY017-1643
    Resolution: 6268x3526
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach

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    USMC,OKINAWA,3DMLG,MCMAP

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