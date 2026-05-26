U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a low crawl exercise during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program physical training session on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance combat readiness and foster physical endurance within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9713938
|VIRIN:
|260528-M-PY017-1454
|Resolution:
|6265x3524
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.