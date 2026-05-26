3rd Maintenance Battalion Conducts MCMAP Training on Torii Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a low crawl exercise during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program physical training session on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance combat readiness and foster physical endurance within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)