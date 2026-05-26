NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 23, 2026) Spanish Armada service members taxi a SH-60F Seahawk helicopter to a hangar onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 23, 2026. United by 250 years of history and the common values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, America’s partnership with Spain increases the Navy and NATO’s agility and readiness by providing the capability to safely and securely refuel, repair, rearm, and resupply vessels and aircraft and promotes interoperability that enhances the capability and lethality of our combined forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)