NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 23, 2026) U.S. Navy and Spanish Armada Sailors off-load an SH-60F Seahawk helicopter and associated materials from a C-17 Globemaster for delivery to the Spanish Armada onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 23, 2026. United by 250 years of history, America’s partnership with Spain increases the Navy and NATO’s agility and readiness by providing the capability to safely and securely refuel, repair, rearm, and resupply vessels and aircraft and promotes interoperability that enhances the capability and lethality of our combined forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)