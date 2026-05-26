(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 23, 2026) U.S. Navy and Spanish Armada Sailors off-load an SH-60F Seahawk helicopter and associated materials from a C-17 Globemaster for delivery to the Spanish Armada onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 23, 2026. United by 250 years of history, America’s partnership with Spain increases the Navy and NATO’s agility and readiness by providing the capability to safely and securely refuel, repair, rearm, and resupply vessels and aircraft and promotes interoperability that enhances the capability and lethality of our combined forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 03:34
    Photo ID: 9713931
    VIRIN: 260523-N-YS747-1009
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk
    NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk
    NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk
    NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk
    NAVSTA Rota Spanish Armada receives U.S. SH-60F Seahawk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rota
    NAVSTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery