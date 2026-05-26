133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training

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Airmen assigned to the 133d Combat Training Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, setup and configure specialized mission equipment, May 27, 2026 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The 133d CTS completed its Mission Qualification Training marking a major milestone in the squadron’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)