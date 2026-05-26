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    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training [Image 1 of 6]

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    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 133d Combat Training Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, setup and configure specialized mission equipment, May 27, 2026 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The 133d CTS completed its Mission Qualification Training marking a major milestone in the squadron’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9713571
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-AL667-1016
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training
    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training
    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training
    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training
    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training
    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training

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    Des Moines Iowa
    cyberspace operations
    132d Wing
    Iowa Air National Gaurd

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