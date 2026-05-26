1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Ruck March

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Soldiers assigned to 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific), conduct a brigade ruck march at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., May, 26, 2026. Soldiers moved 6 miles with full combat gear to build unit cohesion and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)