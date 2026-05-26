Soldiers assigned to 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific), conduct a brigade ruck march at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., May, 26, 2026. Soldiers moved 6 miles with full combat gear to build unit cohesion and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 20:33
|Photo ID:
|9713385
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-DJ416-1470
|Resolution:
|7900x5269
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Ruck March [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.