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    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Ruck March [Image 1 of 5]

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    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Ruck March

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific), conduct a brigade ruck march at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., May, 26, 2026. Soldiers moved 6 miles with full combat gear to build unit cohesion and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 20:33
    Photo ID: 9713383
    VIRIN: 260528-A-DJ416-1467
    Resolution: 6418x5134
    Size: 15.03 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Ruck March [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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