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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents certificates of appreciation to Sparta and Tomah school districts [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents certificates of appreciation to Sparta and Tomah school districts

    SPARTA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a special certificate of appreciation May 12, 2026, to Superintendent Sam Russ of the Sparta Area School District during meeting in Sparta, Wis. A certificate to Russ and the school district were presented and accepted by Russ in appreciation for the school district’s support to military families at Fort McCoy, wis. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:49
    Photo ID: 9713312
    VIRIN: 260512-A-A4608-4725
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 945.42 KB
    Location: SPARTA, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents certificates of appreciation to Sparta and Tomah school districts
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents certificates of appreciation to Sparta and Tomah school districts

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Tomah Area School District
    Tomah School District Board of Education

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