Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents certificates of appreciation to Sparta and Tomah school districts

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Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a special certificate of appreciation May 12, 2026, to Superintendent Sam Russ of the Sparta Area School District during meeting in Sparta, Wis. A certificate to Russ and the school district were presented and accepted by Russ in appreciation for the school district’s support to military families at Fort McCoy, wis. (Contributed photo)