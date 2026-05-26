Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents certificates of appreciation to Sparta and Tomah school districts

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Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a special certificate of appreciation May 26, 2026, to Superintendent (Dr.) Mike Hanson of the Tomah Area School District during meeting in Tomah, Wis. A certificate to Hanson and the school district were presented and accepted by Russ in appreciation for the school district’s support to military families at Fort McCoy, wis. (Contributed photo)