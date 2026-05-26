Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a special certificate of appreciation May 26, 2026, to Superintendent (Dr.) Mike Hanson of the Tomah Area School District during meeting in Tomah, Wis. A certificate to Hanson and the school district were presented and accepted by Russ in appreciation for the school district’s support to military families at Fort McCoy, wis. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9713310
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-A4608-1114
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|735.01 KB
|Location:
|TOMAH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents certificates of appreciation to Sparta and Tomah school districts
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