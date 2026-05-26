U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Graduates celebrate after the ceremony following the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2026 graduation at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 28, 2026. A total of 931 cadets received commissions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9713297
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-XS730-1043
|Resolution:
|3809x2535
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2026 [Image 88 of 88], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.