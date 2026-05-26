U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2026

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Graduates celebrate after the ceremony following the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2026 graduation at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 28, 2026. A total of 931 cadets received commissions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)