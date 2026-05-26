Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting

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The Minnesota National Guard hosted a grand opening and tour of the renovated Rosemount Training and Community Center for Rosemount area residents and community leaders on May 28, 2026. The event provided an opportunity to see the new facility and learn about the increased capabilities it will provide the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, and the community. “As mayor, I can say this community is deeply proud to host one of the premier combat brigades in the United States Army National Guard. The Soldiers of the Red Bulls are not just stationed here – they are your neighbors, coaches, parents, volunteers, and friends. This readiness center represents something powerful – when communities and service members stand together, we build strength that lasts for generations,” said Rosemount Mayor Jeff Weisensel.