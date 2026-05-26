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    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting [Image 13 of 14]

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    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting

    ROSEMOUNT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard hosted a grand opening and tour of the renovated Rosemount Training and Community Center for Rosemount area residents and community leaders on May 28, 2026. The event provided an opportunity to see the new facility and learn about the increased capabilities it will provide the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, and the community. “As mayor, I can say this community is deeply proud to host one of the premier combat brigades in the United States Army National Guard. The Soldiers of the Red Bulls are not just stationed here – they are your neighbors, coaches, parents, volunteers, and friends. This readiness center represents something powerful – when communities and service members stand together, we build strength that lasts for generations,” said Rosemount Mayor Jeff Weisensel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9712974
    VIRIN: 260528-Z-BR869-1013
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: ROSEMOUNT, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting
    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting
    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting
    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting
    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting
    Rosemount Armory Ribbon Cutting
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    34th Infantry Division
    Rosemount
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Minnesota National Guard
    Jeff Weisensel

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