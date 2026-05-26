U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Gillespie, a logistics specialist assigned to the Blue Angels, inspects an exterior panel of an F/A-18 Super Hornet at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2026. This task is one of many pre-flight readiness checks flight crews must complete to ensure aviation safety and performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9712562
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-MK534-1088
|Resolution:
|7162x4775
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.