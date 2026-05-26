Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Gillespie, a logistics specialist assigned to the Blue Angels, inspects an exterior panel of an F/A-18 Super Hornet at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2026. This task is one of many pre-flight readiness checks flight crews must complete to ensure aviation safety and performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)