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    Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg [Image 3 of 4]

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    Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan McCormack 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Gillespie, a logistics specialist (left), and Petty Officer 1st Class Adriana Sanchez, an aviation structural mechanic, both assigned to the Blue Angels, inspect the landing gear of an F/A-18 Super Hornet at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2026. This task is one of many pre-flight readiness checks flight crews must complete to ensure aviation safety and performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9712551
    VIRIN: 260525-N-MK534-1051
    Resolution: 6935x4623
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg
    Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg
    Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg
    Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg

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    TAGS

    Logistics Specialist
    NAVSUP
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    Naval Supply Systems Command
    The Blue Angels
    Navy Week Harrisburg

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