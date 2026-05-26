Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna poses for a photo with a newly commissioned U.S. Space Force second lieutenant after the graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2026. The 8.5-week OTS course focuses on developing leaders of character who are prepared to guide and command Airmen and Guardians in high-stakes operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 13:20
|Photo ID:
|9712552
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-DA270-1162
|Resolution:
|2727x3409
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSSF visits Air University [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.