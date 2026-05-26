CMSSF visits Air University

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna poses for a photo with a newly commissioned U.S. Space Force second lieutenant after the graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2026. The 8.5-week OTS course focuses on developing leaders of character who are prepared to guide and command Airmen and Guardians in high-stakes operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)