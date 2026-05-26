Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna poses for a photo with a newly commissioned U.S. Air Force second lieutenant following the Officer Training School Class 26-10 graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2026. Throughout the 8.5-week program, OTS Class 26-10 trainees learned the skills necessary to excel as commissioned officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 13:20
|Photo ID:
|9712542
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-DA270-1142
|Resolution:
|2258x2822
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSSF visits Air University [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.