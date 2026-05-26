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    CMSSF visits Air University [Image 6 of 10]

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    CMSSF visits Air University

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna poses for a photo with a newly commissioned U.S. Air Force second lieutenant following the Officer Training School Class 26-10 graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2026. Throughout the 8.5-week program, OTS Class 26-10 trainees learned the skills necessary to excel as commissioned officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 13:20
    Photo ID: 9712542
    VIRIN: 260521-F-DA270-1142
    Resolution: 2258x2822
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMSSF visits Air University [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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