More Than a Workout

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron prepare to participate in the “Murph” workout in observance of Memorial Day at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2026. The workout honors U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, while commemorating fallen service members who gave their lives in service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)