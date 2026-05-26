(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More Than a Workout [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    More Than a Workout

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron prepare to participate in the “Murph” workout in observance of Memorial Day at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2026. The workout honors U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, while commemorating fallen service members who gave their lives in service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9712544
    VIRIN: 260521-F-DD357-1248
    Resolution: 5504x3669
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More Than a Workout [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More Than a Workout
    More Than a Workout
    More Than a Workout
    More Than a Workout
    More Than a Workout
    More Than a Workout
    More Than a Workout
    More Than a Workout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    93d AGOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery