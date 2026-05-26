More Than a Workout

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron complete pushups during a Memorial Day “Murph” workout at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2026. The workout consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and finishes with another 1-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)