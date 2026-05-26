U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron complete pushups during a Memorial Day “Murph” workout at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2026. The workout consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and finishes with another 1-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 13:19
|Photo ID:
|9712540
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-DD357-1400
|Resolution:
|7413x4942
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More Than a Workout [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.