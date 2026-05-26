With a flip of the shovel, the dirt is turned, and Reach 4, Phase 1 of the Cedar Rapids Flood Control System has officially begun.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9712275
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-JD595-6122
|Resolution:
|6000x3892
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System [Image 3 of 3], by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System
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