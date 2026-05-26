Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36 Photo ID: 9712272 VIRIN: 260515-A-JD595-6074 Resolution: 5628x3688 Size: 4.16 MB Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, US

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This work, USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System [Image 3 of 3], by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.