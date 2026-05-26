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    USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System [Image 2 of 3]

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    USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Official groundbreaking shovels stand ready near the Cedar River where Reach 4, Phase 1, of the Cedar Rapids Flood Risk Management Project is about to start.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9712272
    VIRIN: 260515-A-JD595-6074
    Resolution: 5628x3688
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System [Image 3 of 3], by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System
    USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System
    USACE and City of Cedar Rapids Break Ground on Next Phase of Flood Control System

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    USACE, Rock Island District, Cedar Rapids, Groundbreaking, Flood Risk Management, Milestone

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