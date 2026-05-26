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    260527-N-IU043-3552 [Image 2 of 5]

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    260527-N-IU043-3552

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kobe Nguyen 

    USS FARRAGUT DDG99

    NEW ORLEANS, La. (May 27, 2026) The crew of USS Farragut (DDG 99) man the rails while inbound to New Orleans, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. Farragut is in New Orleans, Louisiana, participating in SAIL 250. (US Navy Photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ymara Walden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 07:57
    Photo ID: 9711881
    VIRIN: 260527-N-IU043-3552
    Resolution: 5179x3453
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260527-N-IU043-3552 [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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