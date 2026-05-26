260527-N-IU043-9347

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NEW ORLEANS, La. (May 27, 2026) The crew of USS Farragut (DDG 99) man the rails while inbound to New Orleans, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. Farragut is in New Orleans, Louisiana, participating in SAIL 250. (US Navy Photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ymara Walden)