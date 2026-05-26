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    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment [Image 4 of 6]

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    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    Congratulations to Corey Fowler on his lateral appointment from Master Sgt.to 1st Sgt.!
    He was selected to serve as the HHC 1st Sgt. 1st Sgt. Fowler continues to set the standard through servant leadership, mentorship, and commitment to the mission.
    Congratulations and best of luck in your new role. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
    "CONSERVE POWER"

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9711873
    VIRIN: 260527-A-JW006-3442
    Resolution: 5289x4160
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment
    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment
    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment
    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment
    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment
    Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment

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