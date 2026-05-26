Master Sgt. Fowler Lateral Appointment

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Congratulations to Corey Fowler on his lateral appointment from Master Sgt.to 1st Sgt.!

He was selected to serve as the HHC 1st Sgt. 1st Sgt. Fowler continues to set the standard through servant leadership, mentorship, and commitment to the mission.

Congratulations and best of luck in your new role. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)

"CONSERVE POWER"