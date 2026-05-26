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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth [Image 3 of 3]

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth

    AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at a reception hosted by the U.S. Embassy to Western Australia during his travel to Perth, Australia, May 26, 2026. Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9711485
    VIRIN: 260526-N-UL352-2053
    Resolution: 5135x3668
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth

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    READOUT: Pacific Fleet Commander’s travel to Perth, Australia, May 25-27

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