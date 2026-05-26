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    READOUT: Pacific Fleet Commander’s travel to Perth, Australia, May 25-27

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan | U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at a...... read more read more

    AUSTRALIA

    05.26.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    At IODS 2026, Koehler met with senior Australian defense and government officials and industry partners to reinforce the strength of the U.S.-Australia alliance, emphasize U.S. commitment to AUKUS, and to deepen ties with allies and partners to achieve a shared commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

    During the conference, Koehler participated in a senior Naval leadership panel alongside Hammond and Vice Adm. Yasuhiro Kunimi, vice chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The leaders reflected on the strong partnership between the three nations, capability integration, and increased interoperability between allies and partners in the region which provides credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

    Koehler also visited the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island to tour the training, housing, and gym facilities. He also visited Kings Park to view a plaque given by U.S. Navy Adm. James D. Watkins, commander in chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in 1982 thanking the people of Western Australia for their hospitality over the many decades to the U.S. Navy.

    Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 22:06
    Story ID: 566283
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, READOUT: Pacific Fleet Commander’s travel to Perth, Australia, May 25-27, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends reception hosted by U.S. Embassy during travel to Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits site of plaque given to Western Australia by CINCPACFLT in May 1982
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander tours HMAS Stirling during his travel to Perth, Australia

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