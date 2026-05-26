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    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat [Image 6 of 6]

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    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during a Memorial Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2026. This ceremony paid tribute to service members who shaped history, strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s resolve to carry their legacy forward through unwavering commitment and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 21:50
    Photo ID: 9711466
    VIRIN: 260521-F-EP621-1128
    Resolution: 6349x4233
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat
    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat
    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat
    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat
    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat
    35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat

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    Memorial Day
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Ceremony

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