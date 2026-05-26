35th Fighter Wing holds Memorial Day retreat

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during a Memorial Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2026. This ceremony paid tribute to service members who shaped history, strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s resolve to carry their legacy forward through unwavering commitment and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9711466
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-EP621-1128
|Resolution:
|6349x4233
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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