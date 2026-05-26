U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, run during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. The TRAP course develops Marines with the knowledge and skills required to recover aircraft and personnel in potential search and rescue situations on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ronnie Mejia)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9711364
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-BX248-1300
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Ronnie Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.