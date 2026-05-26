U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, conduct EOTG TRAP course

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Daimion Pierce, a hospital corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, triages a simulated casualty during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. The TRAP course develops Marines with the knowledge and skills required to recover aircraft and personnel in potential search and rescue situations on deployment. Pierce is a native of Montana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ronnie Mejia)