U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Travis Henry, 337th ACS Undergraduate Air Battle Manager training course instructor, trains a joint course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 14, 2024. Henry has worked as a Marine Air Defense Control Officer, the equivalent of an ABM, for the last seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9710790
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-OI882-1023
|Resolution:
|5665x3769
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor
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