(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Briana Beavers 

    33rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Travis Henry, 337th ACS Undergraduate Air Battle Manager training course instructor, trains a joint course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 14, 2024. Henry has worked as a Marine Air Defense Control Officer, the equivalent of an ABM, for the last seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Briana Beavers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9710790
    VIRIN: 260414-F-OI882-1023
    Resolution: 5665x3769
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor
    337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor
    337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor
    337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    33rd Fighter Wing
    air battle manager
    337th ACS
    Air Education and Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery