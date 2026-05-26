337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Travis Henry, 337th ACS Undergraduate Air Battle Manager training course instructor, trains a joint course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 14, 2024. Henry has worked as a Marine Air Defense Control Officer, the equivalent of an ABM, for the last seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Briana Beavers)