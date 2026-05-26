337th Air Control Squadron welcomes first Marine Corps instructor

Photo By Senior Airman Briana Beavers | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Travis Henry, 337th ACS Undergraduate Air Battle Manager training course instructor, trains a joint course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 14, 2024. Henry has worked as a Marine Air Defense Control Officer, the equivalent of an ABM, for the last seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Briana Beavers) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 337th Air Control Squadron introduced the first U.S. Marine Corps instructor of the Joint Undergraduate Air Battle Manager’s training course last year.

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Travis Henry, 337th ACS UABMT instructor, makes history as the first USMC instructor to train a joint course at the Doghouse.

“I view my incorporation as bringing awareness, because the school pipeline as it currently stands, is very focused on the Air Force fight and Air Force jets,” said Henry. “I bring a level of integration to the future of ABMs that are going through the school as students.”

In 2024, the 337th ACS trained the first USMC Undergraduate Air Battle Manager’s in a joint course. The students of class 24005 successfully completed a seven-month course, becoming the joint force’s newest Air Battle Managers and making history as the first integrated class to complete the training.

“The idea to bring on a Marine instructor came about due to the nuances we discovered in the first course,” said Capt. Michael Gallaher, 337th ACS Deputy of Training. “We knew that we’d run into some distinctions of battle management, so it was nice to have a seasoned Marine instructor join us and share his knowledge.”

Henry has worked as a Marine Air Defense Control Officer, the equivalent of an ABM, for the last seven years. “When I was first asked to do work as an instructor, I was excited to learn about the Air Force and educate about the Marine Corps at the base level,” said Henry. “I’m excited to see what we’ll be able to accomplish as we work together.”

Their collaborative efforts have resulted in innovative changes made to the course. “The curriculum is currently going through a rewrite,” said Gallaher. “I don’t want to necessarily attribute that rewrite to the Marine Corps involvement here. It’s based off the recognized direction that we need to approach in order evolve and widen our scope as Air Battle Managers.”

These innovative successes have come with challenges.

“The biggest challenge has been learning the Air Force language and how the Air Force trains and follows their doctrine and syllabi,” said Capt. Henry. “On the Air Force side there’s a strict adherence to ‘thou shall do this’, while in the Marine Corps there is a strict adherence to ‘thou shall not do this’.”

As they continue to navigate these challenges, there have been thoughts of incorporating other branches.

“To my knowledge the Marine Corps billet will continue being staffed,” said Gallaher. “As far as additional billets, I can’t speak to that at this time, but I hope so in my personal opinion.”

To which Henry agrees.

“Having worked with many professional ABMs in my career, I was hoping to positively influence the community and bring knowledge on how the Marine Aviation Command and Control System (MACCS) can support the joint force commander’s intent,” said Henry.