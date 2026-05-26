(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    85th Support Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve's 484th Army Band provides musical support for the Village of Norridge's Annual Memorial Day Observance Ceremony, May 24, 2026.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9710739
    VIRIN: 260524-A-YC428-1051
    Resolution: 1800x1201
    Size: 914.37 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes
    Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Memorial Day
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    Norridge
    Capt. Michael Ariola

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery