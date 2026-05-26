The U.S. Army Reserve's 484th Army Band provides musical support for the Village of Norridge's Annual Memorial Day Observance Ceremony, May 24, 2026.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9710739
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-YC428-1051
|Resolution:
|1800x1201
|Size:
|914.37 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes
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