Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, commanding general of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, gives remarks during the Village of Norridge Memorial Day ceremony, May 24, 2026. Shanley was the keynote speaker for the Memorial Day ceremony.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9710733
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-YC428-1043
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|634.45 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Reserve general joins local community to honor fallen heroes
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