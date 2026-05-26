Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich speaks at the Pipestem Dam spillway modification project ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jamestown, North Dakota, May 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Delanie Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9710718
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-VB771-6377
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|JAMESTOWN, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting [Image 11 of 11], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.