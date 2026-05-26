Date Taken: 05.19.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:49 Photo ID: 9710718 VIRIN: 260519-A-VB771-6377 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.82 MB Location: JAMESTOWN, NORTH DAKOTA, US

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This work, Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting [Image 11 of 11], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.