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    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting [Image 8 of 11]

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    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting

    JAMESTOWN, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, alongside Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich, North Dakota Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, and contractor partners attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pipestem Dam spillway modification project in Jamestown, North Dakota, May 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Delanie Stafford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9710716
    VIRIN: 260519-A-VB771-6516
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: JAMESTOWN, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting [Image 11 of 11], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting
    Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    USACE

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