Pipestem Dam spillway modification project completion celebrated with ribbon cutting

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Leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, alongside Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich, North Dakota Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, and contractor partners attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pipestem Dam spillway modification project in Jamestown, North Dakota, May 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Delanie Stafford)