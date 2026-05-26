982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

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Col. Elbert M. Waters IV assumes command of the 982nd Training Group during a change of command ceremony presided over by Brig. Gen. Paul G. Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, May 27, 2026. The 982nd Training Group is the Air Force’s largest and most unique training group, providing advanced aircraft, munitions, communications and intercontinental ballistic missile maintenance training to more than 31,000 total force and international students annually.