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    982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

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    982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Col. Elbert M. Waters IV assumes command of the 982nd Training Group during a change of command ceremony presided over by Brig. Gen. Paul G. Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, May 27, 2026. The 982nd Training Group is the Air Force’s largest and most unique training group, providing advanced aircraft, munitions, communications and intercontinental ballistic missile maintenance training to more than 31,000 total force and international students annually.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:35
    Photo ID: 9710454
    VIRIN: 260527-F-RR907-1002
    Resolution: 4544x3888
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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