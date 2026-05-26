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    982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026 [Image 1 of 3]

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    982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Col. Elbert M. Waters IV delivers remarks after assuming command of the 982nd Training Group during a change of command ceremony May 27, 2026. Waters previously served as the director of Strategic Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments for the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, where he led a team of 45 subject matter experts across two locations responsible for center-wide strategic planning and requirements, programming, enterprise analyses, wargaming and large-scale exercises.

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    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:35
    Photo ID: 9710450
    VIRIN: 260527-F-RR907-1001
    Resolution: 4192x3616
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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