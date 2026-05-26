982nd Training Group Change of Command 2026

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Col. Elbert M. Waters IV delivers remarks after assuming command of the 982nd Training Group during a change of command ceremony May 27, 2026. Waters previously served as the director of Strategic Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments for the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, where he led a team of 45 subject matter experts across two locations responsible for center-wide strategic planning and requirements, programming, enterprise analyses, wargaming and large-scale exercises.