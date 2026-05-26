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    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition [Image 28 of 30]

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    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Drill sergeants with the 32nd Medical Brigade compete against each other to earn the title of MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year during the annual competition, May 26-28, 2026, on JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas. The winner will advance to the Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9710430
    VIRIN: 260526-A-EL782-1028
    Resolution: 3254x4881
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition [Image 30 of 30], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition
    MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition

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