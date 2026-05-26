MEDCoE drill sergeants contend for top spot in annual competition

Drill sergeants with the 32nd Medical Brigade compete against each other to earn the title of MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year during the annual competition, May 26-28, 2026, on JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas. The winner will advance to the Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9710411
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-EL782-1020
|Resolution:
|3620x5430
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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