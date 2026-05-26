Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House

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A scene from the Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm-era veterans appreciation ceremony May 16, 2026, during the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown at Fort McCoy, Wis. Organized by U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, the ceremony recognized all veterans who served during the Desert Shield/Desert Storm time frame, including those who deployed in support of the 1990-1991 Gulf War, while also highlighting the installation’s historic role in supporting one of the most significant military mobilizations of the modern era. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)