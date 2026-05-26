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    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 8 of 30]

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    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm-era veterans appreciation ceremony May 16, 2026, during the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown at Fort McCoy, Wis. Organized by U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, the ceremony recognized all veterans who served during the Desert Shield/Desert Storm time frame, including those who deployed in support of the 1990-1991 Gulf War, while also highlighting the installation’s historic role in supporting one of the most significant military mobilizations of the modern era. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 13:03
    Photo ID: 9710026
    VIRIN: 260516-A-OK556-4432
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 30 of 30], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy honors Desert Shield, Desert Storm-era veterans during 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House

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