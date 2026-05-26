(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCLB change-of-command [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCLB change-of-command

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marines, civilians and their families gathered for a change-of-command ceremony highlighting Capt. Nicholas May relinquishing command to Capt. Maria Hurtado, the new Headquarters Company commanding officer aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow California May 26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:27
    Photo ID: 9709751
    VIRIN: 260526-D-FY153-9638
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCLB change-of-command [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCLB change-of-command ceremony
    MCLB change-of-command ceremony
    MCLB change-of-command ceremony
    MCLB change-of-command ceremony
    MCLB Barstow change-of-command ceremony
    MCLB change-of-command
    MCLB change-of-command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery