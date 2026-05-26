Marines, civilians and their families gathered for a change-of-command ceremony highlighting Capt. Nicholas May relinquishing command to Capt. Maria Hurtado, the new Headquarters Company commanding officer aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow California May 26.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:27
|Photo ID:
|9709725
|VIRIN:
|260526-D-FY153-7998
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCLB Barstow change-of-command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.