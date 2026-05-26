Sgt. 1st Class Alan Ibarralepe, a U.S. Army Quartermaster School training instructor for the Petroleum Water and Energy Department and Fort Lee Soccer head coach, poses for a photo April 3, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas, after his All-Army Soccer Team won the championship 2-1 over U.S. Air Force. Ibarralepe has three Armed Forces Competition gold medals, has attended six All-Army Soccer camps and has twice represented the U.S. Armed Forces Team. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 09:28
|Photo ID:
|9709361
|VIRIN:
|260403-A-A4412-5379
|Resolution:
|1206x1140
|Size:
|253.07 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Lee instructor, soccer coach exemplifies integrity, discipline in achievement
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