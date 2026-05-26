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    Fort Lee instructor, soccer coach exemplifies integrity, discipline in achievement [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort Lee instructor, soccer coach exemplifies integrity, discipline in achievement

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Sgt. 1st Class Alan Ibarralepe, a U.S. Army Quartermaster School training instructor for the Petroleum Water and Energy Department and Fort Lee Soccer head coach, poses for a photo April 3, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas, after his All-Army Soccer Team won the championship 2-1 over U.S. Air Force. Ibarralepe has three Armed Forces Competition gold medals, has attended six All-Army Soccer camps and has twice represented the U.S. Armed Forces Team. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 09:28
    Photo ID: 9709361
    VIRIN: 260403-A-A4412-5379
    Resolution: 1206x1140
    Size: 253.07 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    soccer
    IMCOM
    USArmy
    Be All You Can Be
    T2COM
    Fort-Lee-Features-2026

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