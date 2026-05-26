Fort Lee instructor, soccer coach exemplifies integrity, discipline in achievement

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Sgt. 1st Class Alan Ibarralepe, a U.S. Army Quartermaster School training instructor for the Petroleum Water and Energy Department and Fort Lee Soccer head coach, poses for a photo April 3, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas, after his All-Army Soccer Team won the championship 2-1 over U.S. Air Force. Ibarralepe has three Armed Forces Competition gold medals, has attended six All-Army Soccer camps and has twice represented the U.S. Armed Forces Team. (courtesy photo)