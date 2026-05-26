Sgt. 1st Class Alan Ibarralepe, a U.S. Army Quartermaster School training instructor for the Petroleum Water and Energy Department and Fort Lee Soccer head coach, poses for a photo April 24, 2026, at Williams Stadium, Fort Lee, Va. Ibarralepe has three Armed Forces Competition gold medals, has attended six All-Army Soccer camps and has twice represented the U.S. Armed Forces Team. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 09:28
|Photo ID:
|9709362
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-WA652-5636
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee instructor, soccer coach exemplifies integrity, discipline in achievement [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee instructor, soccer coach exemplifies integrity, discipline in achievement
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